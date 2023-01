Campbell will start Tuesday's home game versus Seattle, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Campbell has won his past three outings, having stopped 73 of 79 shots. He has a 12-8-1 record this season with a 3.43 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 22 appearances. The Kraken sit third in the NHL this campaign with 3.70 goals per game.