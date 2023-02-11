Campbell will defend the road net against Ottawa on Saturday, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Campbell has won his past seven outings, having allowed just 16 goals on 201 shots. He has improved his record to 16-8-1 this season with a 3.28 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The Senators sit 21st in the league this year with 3.00 goals per game.