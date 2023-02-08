Campbell will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Campbell has won his last six outings, posting a 2.35 GAA and a .917 save percentage in that span. The 31-year-old will look to keep his success going in the first game after the All-Star break. The Red Wings are just 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests, so Campbell should be a solid fantasy option Tuesday.