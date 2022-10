Campbell made 20 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Blues on Saturday. He allowed one goal.

It was a tight-checking game with the difference an early power-play goal by Torey Krug. St. Louis had a chance to extend the lead at 12:04 of the second. One of Edmonton's defenders coughed up the puck and it was scooped up by Ryan O'Reilly who fed it out front to Jordan Kyrou for a one-timer, but Campbell got his pad on it.