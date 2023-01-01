Campbell gave up two goals on 17 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Campbell let the first goal leak through on a Neal Pionk shot in the first period. The other tally was a sublime tip from Kyle Connor. Despite the Jets' low shot total, the Oilers' lack of offense is ultimately the deciding factor as Campbell took a loss for the third time in his last four outings. He's now at 8-7-1 with a 3.90 GAA and an .876 save percentage in 16 outings. It'll likely be Stuart Skinner in goal again Tuesday versus the Kraken after he beat them Friday in Seattle.