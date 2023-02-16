Campbell allowed four goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Campbell also yielded two shootout tallies on five attempts. The 31-year-old had won eight straight appearances entering Wednesday, but this was as shaky as he's looked since the start of January. He's now at 17-8-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. Campbell and Stuart Skinner have alternated starts since the All-Star break, so it should be the latter in goal against the red-hot Rangers on Friday.