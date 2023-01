Campbell surrendered three goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 win against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Edmonton had a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Campbell allowed three goals on 14 shots in the second period to erase that early edge. Still, Campbell ultimately won the contest and improved to 14-8-1 with a 3.35 GAA and .887 save percentage in 24 games this season. The 31-year-old is on a five-game winning streak and has surrendered 11 goals on 141 shots over that span.