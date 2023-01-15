Campbell allowed three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas gave Campbell a bit of a challenge than San Jose did in Friday's 7-1 laugher, but he was up to the task to sweep the Oilers' back-to-back set. This was the first time in his last seven appearances that he allowed more than two goals. The 31-year-old is up to 12-8-1 with a 3.43 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Oilers are back at home Tuesday versus the Kraken, but it's possible Stuart Skinner (personal) will be available by then, which would end Campbell's brief run as the top goalie for Edmonton.