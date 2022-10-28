Campbell stopped 31 of 36 shots during a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Perhaps another late October win over the Blackhawks will start another run similar to last season. Following the Oct. 27, 2021, victory over the Blackhawks, Campbell improved to 3-2-0, like he is this season. A year ago, however, the fall triumph ignited a 12-2-0 run, and he finished the season 31-9-0. The 30-year-old netminder appears poised to begin a similar winning streak. Since being pulled after allowing four goals on 11 shots Oct. 15, Campbell has claimed three of his past four decisions, and the offense in front of him remains strong.