Campbell stopped 28 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

This could have been a much uglier game for the Oilers and Campbell, but the Sharks had three goals overturned on reviews. The win was Campbell's first in his last six outings dating back to Feb. 11. He's up to 18-9-4 with a 3.57 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 33 outings. Despite the win, Campbell's lackluster play likely means Stuart Skinner will get the nod Wednesday versus the Coyotes.