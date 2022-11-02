Campbell stopped 19 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

The Predators didn't stay down when they fell behind, but the Oilers' offense was able to keep them at bay. That helped Campbell earn the win despite an effort far worse than his abilities. The veteran is now 5-2-0 with 24 goals allowed in seven starts this season, posting a 3.91 GAA and an .881 save percentage. While the ratios are awful, he's still getting the results, though he could continue to face pressure from Stuart Skinner for starts. The Oilers' next game is Thursday versus the Devils.