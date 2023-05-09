Campbell stopped nine of 10 shots in relief of Stuart Skinner in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Campbell came in after Skinner allowed a goal to Jack Eichel midway through the second period. The Golden Knights' offense backed down a bit with a big lead, but Campbell still put in a solid effort, allowing only a goal to Chandler Stephenson from in tight late in the middle frame. With 36 saves on 38 shots across two relief outings, Campbell's done fine when called upon this postseason. Skinner's been struggling lately, so it's unclear which of the Oilers' netminders will get the nod in Wednesday's Game 4.