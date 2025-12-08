Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Expected back around Christmas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Oilers announced Monday that Roslovic (undisclosed) will likely be in the mix to return around Christmas, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Roslovic has been sidelined for just over a week due to his undisclosed injury, and the issue is expected to sideline him for approximately a month. Prior to his absence, Roslovic had recorded 10 goals, eight assists, eight hits, eight PIM and seven blocked shots while averaging 17:20 of ice time over 23 appearances.