The Oilers announced Monday that Roslovic (undisclosed) will likely be in the mix to return around Christmas, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Roslovic has been sidelined for just over a week due to his undisclosed injury, and the issue is expected to sideline him for approximately a month. Prior to his absence, Roslovic had recorded 10 goals, eight assists, eight hits, eight PIM and seven blocked shots while averaging 17:20 of ice time over 23 appearances.