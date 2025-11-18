Roslovic scored his seventh goal of the season in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

The 28-year-old extended his point streak to five games with a one-timer from the high slot early in the second period. Roslovic has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games as he enjoys his time in the Oilers' top six, racking up six goals and 12 points over that stretch.