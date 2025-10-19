Roslovic logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

This was Roslovic's first point in three games since he signed with the Oilers just after the start of the season. He's filled a middle-six role with no power-play time so far, which isn't ideal for his scoring output. The 28-year-old had 39 points in 81 regular-season outings with the Hurricanes last year, and he earned two of those points on the power play while averaging 1:26 per game with the man advantage. He'll be a player to watch if he gets promoted into the top six.