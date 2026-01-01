Roslovic scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

Roslovic has scored in back-to-back games after going scoreless in his first three contests back from an undisclosed injury. He's up to 12 goals, 20 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances. He's filling a middle-six role and a spot on the second power-play unit and should remain a productive depth forward in fantasy.