Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Lights lamp twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roslovic scored two goals in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
Both tallies came in the first period as the Oilers jumped out to an early 3-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Roslovic is rolling in November. Over 12 games this month, he's racked up eight goals and 13 points as part of Edmonton's top six and top power-play unit.
