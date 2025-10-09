Roslovic signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Oilers on Wednesday.

Roslovic wanted multiple years and likely could have commanded a larger salary after his 22-goal, 39-point regular season with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. The 28-year-old will instead take a discount to play for a contender. If Roslovic is ultimately able to earn a top-six role and power-play time, he could be a quality addition for fantasy managers once he gets up to speed with his new team. It's unclear how long that process will take, so it's not yet known when Roslovic will make his Edmonton debut.