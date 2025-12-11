Roslovic (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Roslovic is expected to be out until closer to the Christmas break, so his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. Prior to his five-game stint on the shelf, the 28-year-old winger was rolling offensively with nine goals and five assists, including four power-play points, in his last 13 outings. With Roslovic on the shelf, Matt Savoie has moved into a top-six role for the Oilers and may have to stay there long term.