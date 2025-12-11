Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Moved to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roslovic (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Roslovic is expected to be out until closer to the Christmas break, so his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. Prior to his five-game stint on the shelf, the 28-year-old winger was rolling offensively with nine goals and five assists, including four power-play points, in his last 13 outings. With Roslovic on the shelf, Matt Savoie has moved into a top-six role for the Oilers and may have to stay there long term.