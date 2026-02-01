Roslovic scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Roslovic ended a six-game dry spell with the tally. The 29-year-old has been playing on the third line lately, which will likely keep his offense down. He found success in a top-six role earlier in the season, but the Oilers look pretty set with their wingers currently, leaving no room for Roslovic to move up unless someone else gets hurt or hits a slump. He has 15 goals, 23 points, 92 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-7 rating across 43 outings this season.