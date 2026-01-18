Roslovic scored twice on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Roslovic ignited a six-goal second period at 3:11 of the frame, then added another goal at 14:31. Prior to Saturday, he was in a seven-game point drought. Roslovic has mostly played on the third line recently, though he should pick up a little more power-play time while Leon Draisaitl (personal) is away from the team. Roslovic is at 14 goals, 22 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 36 appearances. He has some upside on a strong team, but if he's not playing with a superstar, the 28-year-old's offense could run streaky.