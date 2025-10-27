Roslovic scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

With Leon Draisaitl moving to center in the last couple of games, Roslovic now gets to line up alongside a superstar. In Sunday's contest, it paid off, as Roslovic helped on Draisaitl's first goal before scoring one of his own to contribute to the Oilers' comeback effort in the third period. Roslovic has three points, 18 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over eight outings so far. He should improve as he grows more comfortable with his new team -- a slow start can be expected since he didn't sign until after the regular season began.