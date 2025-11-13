Roslovic scored the overtime winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Flyers.

Cam York couldn't corral a fluttering puck at center ice early in the extra frame, leading to a two-on-none break by the Oilers that Roslovic converted. It was the second straight game in which the 28-year-old had scored in OT, and after a sluggish start to his Edmonton tenure, Roslovic has broken out for five goals and 10 points in the last nine games.