Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Out for weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roslovic (undisclosed) is expected to be out of the lineup for at least a couple of weeks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Friday.
That's a significant blow for Edmonton because Roslovic has been playing well above expectations, providing 10 goals and 18 points through 23 outings. If there's a silver lining for the Oilers, it's that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is projected to draw back into the lineup for Saturday's game in Seattle after missing Edmonton's past nine games. The Oilers are also getting Curtis Lazar (upper body) back after he missed their past four matches.
More News
-
Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Scores again in loss•
-
Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Extends point streak in loss•
-
Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Oilers' Jack Roslovic: OT winner in second straight game•