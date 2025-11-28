Roslovic (undisclosed) is expected to be out of the lineup for at least a couple of weeks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Friday.

That's a significant blow for Edmonton because Roslovic has been playing well above expectations, providing 10 goals and 18 points through 23 outings. If there's a silver lining for the Oilers, it's that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is projected to draw back into the lineup for Saturday's game in Seattle after missing Edmonton's past nine games. The Oilers are also getting Curtis Lazar (upper body) back after he missed their past four matches.