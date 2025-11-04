Roslovic scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Roslovic has found the back of the net with the man advantage in back-to-back contests. He has three goals on the year, though all of those markers have come over a prolific stretch that has seen him crack the scoresheet in four of the Oilers' last five games (three goals, two assists). He's certainly leaving his slow start to the season in the past.