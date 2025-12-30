Roslovic scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Roslovic netted the go-ahead tally during a second-period power play to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead. He is up to 11 goals, 19 points and 62 shots on net across 27 outings this season. The goal was his first point in four games since his return from a long-term undisclosed injury that cost him 11 contests. Dating back to Nov. 1, he has 10 goals in his last 17 games and has been one of the strongest secondary scoring options for the Oilers this year. Roslovic is back on track to finish the season near or above his career high of 22 goals, making him a solid option in standard fantasy formats and a high-priority add in deep leagues.