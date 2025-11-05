Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Provides pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roslovic logged two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.
Roslovic has two goals and three helpers during his four-game point streak. He helped out on the Oilers' first two goals in Tuesday's contest, including a power-play tally by Leon Draisaitl. Overall, Roslovic is up to eight points, 31 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 13 appearances. He'll have decent fantasy value as a scorer as long as he's seeing top-six minutes.
