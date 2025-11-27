Roslovic (undisclosed) didn't participate in Thursday's practice and is questionable for Saturday's game against Seattle, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Roslovic has compiled 10 goals, 18 points and 53 shots on net across 23 appearances this season. With Curtis Lazar (upper body) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) set to return to the lineup versus the Kraken, the Oilers have options to offset the potential loss of Roslovic.