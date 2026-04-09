Roslovic scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Roslovic scored his tally on a feed from Connor McDavid in the second period, and Roslovic returned the favor to help McDavid complete a hat trick later in the frame. This was Roslovic's second multi-point over his last eight games, a span in which he has four goals and three assists. He's up to a total of 21 goals, 36 points, 133 shots on net, 42 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 66 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.