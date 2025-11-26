Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Scores again in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roslovic scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.
Roslovic left the game at one point after blocking a shot, but he was able to return and contribute a third-period goal. He's scored four times over his last five outings. The 28-year-old is up to 10 goals, 18 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances in a top-six role.
