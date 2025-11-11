Roslovic scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets. He also added an assist, two shots on goal, a blocked shot, two PIM and a plus-3 rating.

The 28-year-old winger was the hero for the Oilers in this game after scoring the game-winner in overtime just 56 seconds into the period with a backhander. Roslovic continues to go through his most productive stretch of the season. He's now cracked the scoresheet in six of Edmonton's last eight games while tallying nine points (four goals, five assists) in that span.