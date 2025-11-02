Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Strikes on power play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roslovic scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Roslovic got a turn on the first power-play unit Saturday and cashed in at 17:17 of the second period. That could lead to a significant boost in offense if he's able to hold onto that role, though the eventual return of Zach Hyman (wrist) almost guarantees Roslovic will be back on the second unit soon. Through 11 appearances, Roslovic has two goals, three helpers, 25 shots on net and a plus-6 rating while routinely playing in a top-six role.
