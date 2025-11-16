Oilers' Jack Roslovic: Two-point effort Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roslovic produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Both points came in the first period as Roslovic opened the scoring early in the frame before having a hand in a Connor McDavid tally less than three minutes later. Roslovic is thriving in Edmonton's top six, and through eight games in November he's gotten onto the scoresheet seven times, racking up five goals and 10 points.
