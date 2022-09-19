Virtanen secured a professional tryout agreement from Edmonton on Monday.

Despite previous reports to the contrary, it seems Virtanen and the Oilers were able to come to an agreement on a tryout before training camps kick off. Whether Virtanen can secure a permanent deal is far from guaranteed and he may have to accept a two-way contract that would likely involve some time in the minors. Still, the sixth-overall pick has 317 games of NHL experience in which he has racked up 100 points, including 55 goals, and should offer some offensive upside if he makes the Opening Night roster.