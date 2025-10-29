Walman notched two assists and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

This was Walman's second two-assist effort in the last four games. The 29-year-old hasn't had to work too hard to shake off the rust after missing six contests with an undisclosed injury to begin the season. The defenseman is at one goal, four assists, five shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through five appearances, and he's handling a top-four role on the Oilers' blue line.