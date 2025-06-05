Walman logged an assist, five shots on goal, four blocked shots and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Walman has five assists over the last five games, and he's logged at least three blocks in every contest in that span. The defenseman didn't play a major role on offense during the first two rounds, but he has stepped up since the start of the Western Conference Finals. He's at seven points, 29 shots on net, 28 hits, 47 blocks and a plus-11 rating over 17 playoff appearances.