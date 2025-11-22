Walman (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's game in Florida, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Walman is day-to-day and could be back within a week, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers host Dallas on Tuesday before visiting Seattle next Saturday, but it's unclear exactly when Walman will be ready to return. He has three goals and seven assists in 17 games this season, but has been without a point in his last six outings.