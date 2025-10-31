Walman recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Walman had a hand in both of defense partner Darnell Nurse's two goals in the game. This was Walman's second two-assist game in a row and his third such effort of the year. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to one goal, six helpers, six shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through six outings. He should continue to see steady top-four minutes and a little bit of power-play time on the second unit.