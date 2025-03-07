Walman was traded to the Oilers from the Sharks on Thursday in exchange for Carl Berglund and a conditional 2026 first-round pick.

The pick is top-12 protected, and would transfer to 2027 in the unlikely event the Oilers get such a high pick in 2026. If the Oilers deal away their 2027 first-rounder, the 2026 pick would go to the Sharks automatically. Walman bolsters the left side of the Edmonton defense, and he could pair with Evan Bouchard or former Sharks teammate Ty Emberson. Walman has contributed a career-high 32 points over 50 appearances this season as the leader on San Jose's blue line, but his move to a contender will likely lower his ice time and his scoring output, so fantasy managers may want to have a backup plan in place for their defense corps.