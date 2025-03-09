Walman recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Walman's Oilers debut came alongside Darnell Nurse, giving the team a strong all-around pairing. With three helpers over his last two games, Walman comes to Edmonton with a little momentum. The 29-year-old has had a career year with 33 points, 128 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 50 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-2 rating over over 51 appearances. His numbers were strong considering he was playing for the Sharks, and while power-play time won't be plentiful in Edmonton, Walman may still be able to put up decent offense.