Walman said Wednesday that he focused on his conditioning during the offseason, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Walman made only 53 regular-season appearances in his first full campaign with the Oilers last year. He recorded eight goals, 12 assists, 90 blocked shots, 15 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 18:45 of ice time per game. He reportedly looked slightly lighter on the eve of training camp Wednesday, and he'll try to be more durable in 2026-27 while moving to help his teammates push the pace offensively.