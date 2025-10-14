Oilers' Jake Walman: Hoping to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walman (undisclosed) is targeting a return to action versus the Islanders on Thursday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Walman will be shelved for Tuesday's clash with the Rangers but looks poised to return on Long Island. Once the blueliner is cleared to play, he should be in contention for a spot with the No. 2 power-play unit. Troy Stecher will likely go back up to the press box as a healthy scratch once Walman is back on the blue line.
