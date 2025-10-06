Walman (undisclosed) signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with Edmonton on Monday.

Walman generated seven goals, 40 points, 164 shots on net, 145 blocked shots and 57 hits across 65 regular-season appearances between Edmonton and San Jose in 2024-25. He is questionable for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against Calgary due to an injury. However, once he's healthy, he could slot into a top-four role and see time on the Oilers' second power-play unit.