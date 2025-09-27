Walman was deemed day-to-day Friday and his status for Sunday's preseason game versus the Canucks has yet to be determined, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

It's unclear when Walman sustained the injury, but this appears to be a minor issue that the Oilers would rather not push during the preseason. The 29-year-old is expected to play alongside Darnell Nurse in the regular season when Edmonton's blue line is at full strength.