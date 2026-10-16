Walman (upper body) will likely play in Saturday's game against the Mammoth, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

The Oilers seem to want to see how Walman fares during Saturday's morning skate before officially giving him the green light to suit up against Utah, but he appears poised to put an end to his three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Across his four appearances to begin the regular season, the 30-year-old has been held scoreless with seven blocked shots, five shots on goal and four PIM while averaging 14:47 of ice time.