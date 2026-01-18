Walman notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

The helper was Walman's first point in three contests since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him 23 games. The 29-year-old was eased in for the first two games, but he saw 21:29 of ice time Saturday. He's likely to fill a bottom-four role but could still be a factor on the power play. For the season, he's at 11 points, 31 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 20 appearances.