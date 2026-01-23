Walman scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Walman is heating up on offense with a point in four straight games (one goal, three assists). His tally Thursday was a shortie to get the Oilers on the board in the second period. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to four goals (two shorthanded), 10 assists, 39 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances. He has some scoring upside for a blueliner, but his bottom-four role could lead to inconsistency.