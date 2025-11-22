Walman (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's game in Florida, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Walman is day-to-day, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch and is expected to miss a week. The Oilers only play one more game until next Saturday, so his absence shouldn't be a big factor, especially to fantasy managers. Walman has three goals and seven assists in 17 games this season, but has been without a point in his last six games.