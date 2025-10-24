Walman notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Walman has hit the ground running since recovering from an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the Oilers' first six games. The 29-year-old blueliner helped out on goals by Adam Henrique and Vasily Podkolzin in this contest, with the latter's tally being the game-winner. Walman has three points, three shots on net, seven blocks and a plus-2 rating across his two appearances, and he's seeing time on the second power-play unit.