Walman (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Walman was unavailable for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against the Flames due to a recent setback in his recovery from an unspecified injury, and he's facing a multi-game absence to begin the regular season. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but he's expected to take on a top-four role and see some time on the power play once he's healthy.